BeConfident
BeConfident Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Egypt at BeConfident ranges from EGP 47.1K to EGP 68.4K per year.

Average Total Compensation

EGP 53.5K - EGP 62.1K
Brazil
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 47.1KEGP 53.5KEGP 62.1KEGP 68.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BeConfident?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BeConfident in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 68,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BeConfident for the Software Engineer role in Egypt is EGP 47,150.

Other Resources