Becoming Independent
    Becoming Independent is a nonprofit organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live meaningful lives. They serve Sonoma, Napa, Marin, and Solano counties and believe in breaking barriers, authentic human connection, and standing for the rights of all people. They have won numerous awards, including Best Places to Work and Community Hero Award for Nonprofit Community Service. Their CEO and Director of Education have both been selected for the prestigious 40 Under Forty award.

    https://becomingindependent.org
    1967
    126
    $10M-$50M
