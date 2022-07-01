Beck Technology is a software and services company servicing the commercial construction industry. Founded in 1996, Beck Technology has developed innovative preconstruction solutions aimed at integrating interdisciplinary data into software solutions enabling project teams to make better, smarter, more informed decisions.DESTINI Estimator, released in 2015, is a reimagined cloud-hosted estimating platform developed in collaboration with estimators from the construction industry.Beck Technology's core values are passion, innovation, and caring. The core values drive the team's involvement with customers, co-workers, and the communities the company works in.