← Company Directory
Beat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Beat Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Peru at Beat ranges from PEN 203K to PEN 283K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Beat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PEN 218K - PEN 257K
Greece
Common Range
Possible Range
PEN 203KPEN 218KPEN 257KPEN 283K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at Beat to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PEN 112K+ (sometimes PEN 1.12M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Beat?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Beat in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of PEN 283,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beat for the Project Manager role in Peru is PEN 203,385.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Beat

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources