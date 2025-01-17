← Company Directory
Beam Mobility
Beam Mobility Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in Singapore at Beam Mobility ranges from SGD 302K to SGD 439K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Beam Mobility's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 343K - SGD 398K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 302KSGD 343KSGD 398KSGD 439K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Beam Mobility in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 438,662. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beam Mobility for the Chief of Staff role in Singapore is SGD 302,271.

