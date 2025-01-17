← Company Directory
BDP International
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

BDP International Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Tunisia at BDP International ranges from TND 337K to TND 482K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BDP International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

TND 387K - TND 453K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TND 337KTND 387KTND 453KTND 482K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BDP International?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BDP International in Tunisia sits at a yearly total compensation of TND 481,549. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BDP International for the Software Engineer role in Tunisia is TND 337,496.

Other Resources