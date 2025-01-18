← Company Directory
BDO
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • Canada

BDO Data Engineer Salaries in Canada

The median Data Engineer compensation in Canada package at BDO totals CA$134K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BDO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
BDO
Data Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$134K
Level
Team Lead
Base
CA$129K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at BDO?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at BDO in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$147,837. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BDO for the Data Engineer role in Canada is CA$127,607.

Other Resources