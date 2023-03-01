← Company Directory
BDO USA
BDO USA Salaries

BDO USA's salary ranges from $78,390 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $323,375 for a Partner Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BDO USA. Last updated: 3/7/2025

$160K

Accountant
Median $110K

Tax Accountant

Auditor

Business Analyst
$79.4K
Management Consultant
$78.4K

Partner Manager
$323K
Product Manager
$144K
Project Manager
$152K
Software Engineer
$145K
Solution Architect
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BDO USA is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $323,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BDO USA is $144,773.

