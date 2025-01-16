← Company Directory
BCP
BCP Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Peru package at BCP totals PEN 161K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
BCP
Data Scientist Advanced
Lima, LI, Peru
Total per year
PEN 161K
Level
A2
Base
PEN 112K
Stock (/yr)
PEN 0
Bonus
PEN 48.6K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at BCP?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at BCP in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of PEN 212,222. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCP for the Data Scientist role in Peru is PEN 108,460.

