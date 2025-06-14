← Company Directory
BCI
BCI Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Chile package at BCI totals CLP 38.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
BCI
Software Engineer
Santiago, RM, Chile
Total per year
CLP 38.24M
Level
L3
Base
CLP 38.24M
Stock (/yr)
CLP 0
Bonus
CLP 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at BCI?

CLP 152.97M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BCI in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 67,285,801. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCI for the Software Engineer role in Chile is CLP 38,242,400.

Other Resources