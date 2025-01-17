All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United Kingdom at BCG ranges from £66.1K per year for Associate to £260K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
£66.1K
£64.5K
£0
£1.6K
Consultant
£113K
£101K
£0
£11.9K
Project Leader
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Principal
£260K
£184K
£0
£75.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
