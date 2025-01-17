All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United Arab Emirates at BCG totals AED 644K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in United Arab Emirates package totals AED 634K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Consultant
AED 644K
AED 563K
AED 0
AED 81.1K
Project Leader
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Principal
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
