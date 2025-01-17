← Company Directory
BCG
  • United Arab Emirates

BCG Management Consultant Salaries in United Arab Emirates

Management Consultant compensation in United Arab Emirates at BCG totals AED 644K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in United Arab Emirates package totals AED 634K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Consultant
AED 644K
AED 563K
AED 0
AED 81.1K
Project Leader
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Principal
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at BCG in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 1,359,994. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCG for the Management Consultant role in United Arab Emirates is AED 633,593.

Other Resources