All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at BCG ranges from $136K per year for Associate to $414K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$136K
$123K
$0
$13.3K
Consultant
$205K
$186K
$0
$18.6K
Project Leader
$282K
$212K
$0
$69.7K
Principal
$414K
$250K
$0
$164K
