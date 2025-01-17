All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in New York City Area at BCG ranges from $129K per year for Associate to $431K per year for Partner. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $225K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$129K
$112K
$0
$17.3K
Consultant
$217K
$196K
$0
$20.8K
Project Leader
$275K
$221K
$1.8K
$52.3K
Principal
$366K
$268K
$0
$98.3K
