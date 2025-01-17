All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in India at BCG ranges from ₹3.29M per year for Associate to ₹13.31M per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.09M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
₹3.29M
₹2.92M
₹0
₹372K
Consultant
₹5.82M
₹4.78M
₹0
₹1.04M
Project Leader
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Principal
₹13.31M
₹8.38M
₹0
₹4.92M
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***