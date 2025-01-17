All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Toronto Area at BCG ranges from CA$118K per year for Associate to CA$256K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
CA$118K
CA$106K
CA$0
CA$12K
Consultant
CA$256K
CA$216K
CA$0
CA$39.4K
Project Leader
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Principal
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***