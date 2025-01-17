← Company Directory
BCG
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

BCG Management Consultant Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Management Consultant compensation in Greater Toronto Area at BCG ranges from CA$118K per year for Associate to CA$256K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
CA$118K
CA$106K
CA$0
CA$12K
Consultant
CA$256K
CA$216K
CA$0
CA$39.4K
Project Leader
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Principal
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at BCG in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$329,304. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCG for the Management Consultant role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$219,504.

Other Resources