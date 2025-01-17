All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Seattle Area at BCG ranges from $133K per year for Associate to $307K per year for Project Leader. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $225K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$133K
$114K
$0
$19.3K
Consultant
$222K
$190K
$0
$32.1K
Project Leader
$307K
$233K
$0
$73.6K
Principal
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
