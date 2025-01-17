All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at BCG ranges from $117K per year for Associate to $468K per year for Partner. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$117K
$106K
$0
$11K
Consultant
$203K
$188K
$0
$15.7K
Project Leader
$254K
$205K
$9.7K
$40K
Principal
$384K
$259K
$0
$125K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***