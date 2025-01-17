All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Houston Area at BCG ranges from $135K per year for Associate to $208K per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Greater Houston Area package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$135K
$126K
$0
$9.2K
Consultant
$208K
$187K
$0
$20.5K
Project Leader
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
