All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Dallas Area at BCG ranges from $151K per year for Associate to $275K per year for Project Leader. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $218K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$151K
$129K
$0
$22.1K
Consultant
$217K
$186K
$0
$30.6K
Project Leader
$275K
$213K
$0
$62K
Principal
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
