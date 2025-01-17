All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Boston Area at BCG ranges from $126K per year for Associate to $355K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$126K
$108K
$500
$17.1K
Consultant
$213K
$187K
$889
$25.2K
Project Leader
$296K
$229K
$0
$66.9K
Principal
$355K
$241K
$0
$113K
