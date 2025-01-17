All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Bengaluru at BCG totals ₹5.53M per year for Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹5.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Consultant
₹5.53M
₹4.65M
₹0
₹882K
Project Leader
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Principal
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
