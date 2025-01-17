← Company Directory
BCG
BCG Management Consultant Salaries in France

The median Management Consultant compensation in France package at BCG totals €176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
BCG
Principal
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€176K
Level
Project Leader
Base
€126K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€50K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at BCG?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at BCG in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €458,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCG for the Management Consultant role in France is €176,341.

Other Resources