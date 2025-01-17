BCG Data Scientist Salaries in New York City Area

Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area at BCG ranges from $170K per year for L1 to $304K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Data Scientist I $170K $144K $0 $26.7K L2 Data Scientist II $230K $186K $0 $43.8K L3 Data Scientist III $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L4 Senior Data Scientist $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 1 More Levels

