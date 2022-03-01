← Company Directory
BCG Platinion
BCG Platinion Salaries

BCG Platinion's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $322,380 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BCG Platinion. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$168K
Management Consultant
$322K
Product Designer
$82.4K

Software Engineer
$65.3K
Solution Architect
$97.5K
Technical Program Manager
$319K
UX Researcher
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BCG Platinion is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $322,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCG Platinion is $99,500.

