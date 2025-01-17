← Company Directory
BCG Digital Ventures
BCG Digital Ventures Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in China at BCG Digital Ventures ranges from CN¥781K to CN¥1.09M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG Digital Ventures's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥847K - CN¥1.03M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥781KCN¥847KCN¥1.03MCN¥1.09M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BCG Digital Ventures?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at BCG Digital Ventures in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,091,189. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCG Digital Ventures for the Venture Capitalist role in China is CN¥780,764.

Other Resources