All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at BCG Digital Ventures ranges from $125K per year for Product Manager to $185K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG Digital Ventures's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$125K
$118K
$500
$6.7K
Senior Product Manager
$185K
$162K
$1.8K
$21.4K
Lead Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Director D1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***