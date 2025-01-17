← Company Directory
BCG Digital Ventures
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

BCG Digital Ventures Product Designer Salaries

Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 171K - SGD 195K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 149KSGD 171KSGD 195KSGD 217K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at BCG Digital Ventures?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at BCG Digital Ventures in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 216,846. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCG Digital Ventures for the Product Designer role in Singapore is SGD 148,852.

Other Resources