Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at BCE ranges from CA$103K per year for CP2 to CA$131K per year for CP3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$98.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
CP2
CA$103K
CA$93.5K
CA$249.6
CA$9.2K
CP3
CA$131K
CA$114K
CA$551.3
CA$16.6K
