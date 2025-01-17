Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at BCE ranges from CA$100K per year for CP2 to CA$127K per year for CP3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$98.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CP2
CA$100K
CA$89.7K
CA$419.3
CA$9.8K
CP3
CA$127K
CA$111K
CA$531.8
CA$15.2K
CP4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CP5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
