Software Engineer compensation in Greater Montreal at BCE ranges from CA$103K per year for CP2 to CA$136K per year for CP3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Montreal package totals CA$111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CP2
CA$103K
CA$93.2K
CA$2.1K
CA$7.4K
CP3
CA$136K
CA$117K
CA$1.4K
CA$17.9K
CP4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CP5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
