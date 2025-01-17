← Company Directory
BCE
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Montreal

BCE Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Montreal

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Montreal at BCE ranges from CA$103K per year for CP2 to CA$136K per year for CP3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Montreal package totals CA$111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CP2
(Entry Level)
CA$103K
CA$93.2K
CA$2.1K
CA$7.4K
CP3
CA$136K
CA$117K
CA$1.4K
CA$17.9K
CP4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CP5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
What are the career levels at BCE?

Included Titles

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BCE in Greater Montreal sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$151,584. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCE for the Software Engineer role in Greater Montreal is CA$107,501.

