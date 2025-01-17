BCE Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Toronto Area at BCE ranges from CA$98.2K per year for CP2 to CA$134K per year for CP3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$96.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus CP2 CA$98.2K CA$89.1K CA$585.3 CA$8.5K CP3 CA$134K CA$122K CA$163.2 CA$12.7K CP4 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CP5 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ --

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at BCE ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.