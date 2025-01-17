← Company Directory
BCE
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

BCE Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Toronto Area at BCE ranges from CA$98.2K per year for CP2 to CA$134K per year for CP3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$96.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CP2
CA$98.2K
CA$89.1K
CA$585.3
CA$8.5K
CP3
CA$134K
CA$122K
CA$163.2
CA$12.7K
CP4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CP5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at BCE?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at BCE in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$134,454. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCE for the Data Scientist role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$94,084.

