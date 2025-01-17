← Company Directory
BC Partners
BC Partners Aerospace Engineer Salaries

The average Aerospace Engineer total compensation in United States at BC Partners ranges from $95K to $135K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BC Partners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$109K - $127K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$95K$109K$127K$135K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BC Partners?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Aerospace Engineer at BC Partners in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $135,486. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BC Partners for the Aerospace Engineer role in United States is $94,956.

