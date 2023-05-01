BBTV Holdings Inc. is a media and technology company that offers end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its solutions include content optimization, collaboration, fan engagement, audience development, educational services, analytics, insights, and partner experience. The company also offers direct advertising sales, content management products, and mobile gaming apps. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.