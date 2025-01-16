← Company Directory
BBK Electronics
BBK Electronics Graphic Designer Salaries

The average Graphic Designer total compensation in China at BBK Electronics ranges from CN¥578K to CN¥822K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BBK Electronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥655K - CN¥745K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥578KCN¥655KCN¥745KCN¥822K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BBK Electronics?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graphic Designer at BBK Electronics in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥821,976. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BBK Electronics for the Graphic Designer role in China is CN¥578,170.

