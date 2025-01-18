← Company Directory
Bayer
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • Data Architect

  • United States

Bayer Data Architect Salaries in United States

The average Data Architect total compensation in United States at Bayer ranges from $230K to $333K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bayer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Total Compensation

$260K - $302K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
$230K$260K$302K$333K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Bayer to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Bayer?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at Bayer in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $333,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bayer for the Data Architect role in United States is $229,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bayer

Related Companies

  • SentinelOne
  • Nemetschek Group
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources