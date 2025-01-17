← Company Directory
Bausch & Lomb
Bausch & Lomb Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The average Biomedical Engineer total compensation in United States at Bausch & Lomb ranges from $64.8K to $92K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bausch & Lomb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

$73.6K - $87.2K
$64.8K$73.6K$87.2K$92K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Bausch & Lomb in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $92,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bausch & Lomb for the Biomedical Engineer role in United States is $64,800.

