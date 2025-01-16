← Company Directory
BAT
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

BAT Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Poland at BAT ranges from PLN 425K to PLN 604K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 483K - PLN 572K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 425KPLN 483KPLN 572KPLN 604K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at BAT?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at BAT in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 603,731. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BAT for the Technical Program Manager role in Poland is PLN 425,236.

