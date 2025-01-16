← Company Directory
BAT
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

BAT Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Malaysia at BAT ranges from MYR 76.3K to MYR 109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 86.5K - MYR 98.4K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 76.3KMYR 86.5KMYR 98.4KMYR 109K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BAT?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at BAT in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 108,541. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BAT for the Human Resources role in Malaysia is MYR 76,347.

