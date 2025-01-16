← Company Directory
BAT
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

BAT Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Romania at BAT ranges from RON 85.8K to RON 122K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BAT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 98.3K - RON 115K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 85.8KRON 98.3KRON 115KRON 122K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Financial Analyst submissions at BAT to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 141K+ (sometimes RON 1.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BAT?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Financial Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at BAT in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 122,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BAT for the Financial Analyst role in Romania is RON 85,765.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BAT

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Tesla
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources