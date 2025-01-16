← Company Directory
Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in China at Bass Pro Shops ranges from CN¥605K to CN¥861K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bass Pro Shops's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥686K - CN¥780K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥605KCN¥686KCN¥780KCN¥861K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Bass Pro Shops in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥860,679. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bass Pro Shops for the Technical Program Manager role in China is CN¥605,393.

