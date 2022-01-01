← Company Directory
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Salaries

Basis Technologies's salary ranges from $70,853 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United States at the low-end to $242,661 for a Product Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Basis Technologies. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $165K
Data Analyst
$95.9K
Data Scientist
$73.4K

Marketing
$70.9K
Product Manager
$243K
Sales
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$220K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Basis Technologies is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Basis Technologies is $165,000.

