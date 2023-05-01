← Company Directory
Barry's Bootcamp
Barry's Bootcamp Salaries

Barry's Bootcamp's median salary is $150,750 for a Product Manager. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Product Manager
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Barry's Bootcamp is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barry's Bootcamp is $150,750.

