Data Architect compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Barclays ranges from ₹1.44M per year for BA3 to ₹2.3M per year for BA4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
BA1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
BA2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
BA3
₹1.44M
₹1.37M
₹0
₹68.3K
BA4
₹2.3M
₹2.15M
₹0
₹155K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
