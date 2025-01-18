Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Barclays ranges from £31.1K per year for BA1 to £109K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £46.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
BA1
£31.1K
£30.9K
£0
£163.4
BA2
£43.1K
£42.7K
£0
£421.6
BA3
£36.5K
£35.1K
£0
£1.4K
BA4
£45.5K
£44.5K
£202.4
£769.9
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***