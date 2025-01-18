Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Barclays ranges from ₹1.24M per year for BA3 to ₹3.89M per year for BA5. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹1.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
BA1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
BA2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
BA3
₹1.24M
₹1.24M
₹0
₹0
BA4
₹2.42M
₹2.32M
₹0
₹99K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***