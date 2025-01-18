← Company Directory
Barclays
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Prague Metropolitan Area

Barclays Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Prague Metropolitan Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Prague Metropolitan Area package at Barclays totals CZK 1.8M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Barclays
Software Engineer
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per year
CZK 1.8M
Level
BA5
Base
CZK 1.8M
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 6.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at Barclays?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CZK 716K+ (sometimes CZK 7.16M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Barclays in Prague Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,481,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barclays for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Prague Metropolitan Area is CZK 1,461,817.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Barclays

Related Companies

  • Capital One
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Prudential Financial
  • Bank of America
  • CIT
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources