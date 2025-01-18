Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Manchester at Barclays totals £39.4K per year for BA4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Manchester package totals £41.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
BA1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
BA2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
BA3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
BA4
£39.4K
£38.1K
£0
£1.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
