Barclays
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Czech Republic

Barclays Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Czech Republic

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic package at Barclays totals CZK 1.8M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Barclays
Software Engineer
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per year
CZK 1.8M
Level
BA5
Base
CZK 1.8M
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 6.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at Barclays?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Barclays in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,481,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Barclays for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,461,817.

