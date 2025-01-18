Backend Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Barclays ranges from £38.8K per year for BA1 to £41.7K per year for BA4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £41.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Barclays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
BA1
£38.8K
£38.4K
£426.4
£0
BA2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
BA3
£40.3K
£38.1K
£0
£2.2K
BA4
£41.7K
£41.2K
£67.7
£421.6
